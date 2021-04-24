HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

