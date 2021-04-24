McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

MUX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

