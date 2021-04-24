Piper Sandler Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

