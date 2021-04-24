Brokers Set Expectations for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

