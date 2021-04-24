AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.