American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

