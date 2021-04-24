Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cerecor Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CERC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.