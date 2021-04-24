The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 252,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

