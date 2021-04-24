National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

