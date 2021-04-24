HSBC Initiates Coverage on Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

