CIBC Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.89.

TSE:EMA opened at C$57.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.10. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

