Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.75.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

