Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

ETR:DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.10. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

