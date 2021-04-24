Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.10 by Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.28. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.