$565.15 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $565.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.11 million to $640.30 million. Itron posted sales of $598.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.