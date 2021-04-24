Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €156.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.