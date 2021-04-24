Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €23.18 ($27.27) on Wednesday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.64.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

