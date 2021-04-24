SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Earnings Beat

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) rose 7.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $558.06 and last traded at $556.30. Approximately 4,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.99.

The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.59.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.44.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.