Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MarineMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.