Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 220 call options.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NEWR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

