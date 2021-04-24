CIBC Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

