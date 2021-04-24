CSFB Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.25. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.32 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

