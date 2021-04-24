ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.58.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76. ATCO has a one year low of C$34.43 and a one year high of C$43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.72.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

