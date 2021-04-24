Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$587.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$461.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37. The company has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$465.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$443.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.