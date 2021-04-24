Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cormark in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$16.84 and a twelve month high of C$23.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

