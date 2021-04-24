Analysts Set Expectations for Cricut’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cricut in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EWTX opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

