Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

