Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE SRE opened at $137.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

