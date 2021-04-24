Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

