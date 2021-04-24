John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $138.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

