Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.