Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$545.44 million and a PE ratio of -64.25. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

