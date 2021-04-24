Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.55.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.29 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.