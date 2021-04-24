Jefferies Financial Group Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.57

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

