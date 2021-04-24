Analyzing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 9.41% 12.69% 7.46% Microchip Technology 11.62% 25.02% 8.05%

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.71 $1.03 billion $1.15 33.81 Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 7.98 $570.60 million $5.18 30.19

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. STMicroelectronics pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 9 0 2.57 Microchip Technology 0 6 17 1 2.79

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $151.41, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats STMicroelectronics on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

