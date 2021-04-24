Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £129.15 ($168.74).

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a one year high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £431.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

