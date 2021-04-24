Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €630.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €630.00 ($741.18) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €540.91 ($636.36).

