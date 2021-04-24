UBS Group Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.21.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

