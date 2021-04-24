White Gold (CVE:WGO) PT Lowered to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WGO stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.56. White Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

