White Gold (CVE:WGO) PT Lowered to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of WGO stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.56. White Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.
