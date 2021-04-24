Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$133.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62. Adventus Mining has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$1.60.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
