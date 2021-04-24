Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$133.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62. Adventus Mining has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

