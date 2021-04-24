Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.81.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

