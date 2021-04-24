TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $66.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 25,397 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. Benchmark decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

