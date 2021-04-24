TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $66.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 25,397 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. Benchmark decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.