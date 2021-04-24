TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

