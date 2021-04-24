Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $175.49, with a volume of 1027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

