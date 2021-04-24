STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 17023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STOR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.