Analysts Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.57.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$68.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.35. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$37.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.