Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 3,006 call options.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,842. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

