Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the average daily volume of 660 put options.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Mattel has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

