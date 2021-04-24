Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,375 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

