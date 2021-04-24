The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $1,240.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,246.00, but opened at $1,333.00. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $1,275.20, with a volume of 2,493 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,197.08.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 140.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Boston Beer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,034.03. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

